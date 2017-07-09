Trio of ‘traumatised’ ponies given new chance in life

Three ponies who have overcome previous cruel treatment are seeking special new owners.

Seven-year-old Puffin, 10-year-old Sultana and11-year-old Kestrel were “some of the most traumatised” ponies Blue Cross has ever taken in to its care, according to a charity spokesman.

The trio of native ponies had been so badly affected by cruel treatment that it took a long time for them to gain the trust of Blue Cross staff.

Interaction with the group was only possible from a distance at first and it was a very slow process to gain their trust in humans.

“Sadly Puffin, Kestrel and Sultana had experienced terrible, negative contact with people in the past, which made them extremely wary of us; even more so than horses that had never been handled at all,” said Vicki Alford, horse unit manager at the Blue Cross’s Burford rehoming centre.

“Each pony is now happy to undertake basic handling such as having a headcollar put on, being led, and having their feet picked out. They have also reached a level of training in that they now gladly approach their handlers in their pens.”

Kestrel, Puffin and Sultana are looking for “kind and gentle” owners who understand that further training will take time and patience due to their histories.

“All three ponies have great potential and working with them will be extremely rewarding,” added a Blue Cross spokesman.

“Patience, consistency and hard work from the Blue Cross team means that the ponies have now built enough self-assurance and trust in people to make them ready for rehoming.”

To find out more about how you can give Kestrel, Puffin or Sultana a home please visit www.bluecross.org.uk.

