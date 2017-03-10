Tributes paid to murdered horseback safari guide

An ex-army officer and founder of a horseback safari company has been killed in Kenya.

Tristan Voorspuy was found dead on 5 March after, it is believed, he rode into an ambush.

A statement on the Foreign Commonwealth Office website confirms a British national was murdered on his Laikipia ranch as he went to investigate damage caused by invaders.

Mr Voorspuy, the owner and founder of Offbeat Safaris Ltd, was born in South Africa and raised in the UK.

He served for six years in the army, two of which as a ceremonial mounted cavalry officer.

Mr Voorspuy led safaris professionally in East Africa for more than three decades and had ridden in numerous countries across the continent.

After six years of guiding with Tony Church’s mounted safaris in Kenya, he founded Offbeat Safaris in the country in 1990.

“We cannot thank you all enough for all your amazing messages, sending us so much love and overwhelming support since Tristan’s untimely death. It has strengthened us all hugely,” said a statement from Offbeat Safaris.

Article continues below...

“Our main comfort is knowing that when Tristan set out on his horse from Sosian, he was doing it for what he loved and believed in most; fighting for a cause that he was completely committed to.

“He was driven by his honourable dedication for the welfare of the wildlife and indeed the safety of us all here in Kenya.”

Many tributes have been paid to the horseman.

Travel agency Ride World Wide described him as “one of Africa’s best ever guides”.

“[He] will always be remembered for his incredible enthusiasm, knowledge and love of Africa,” said a statement.

“Tristan was a dear friend and inspiration to us and our thoughts are with his family. A sad, sad loss.”

Article continues below...

A funeral will take place at Deloraine on 11 March and a UK memorial is planned for 6 July at Greens Norton in Towcester.