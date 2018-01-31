‘I’ve lost my best buddy’: Tributes paid to HOYS champion

The 2017 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) maxi cob of the year Jovian has died aged seven as a result of a colon torsion.



The purebred Irish draft “Pinkie”, as he was known at home, was owned by Baileys Horse Feeds and produced by Lynn Russell, who piloted him from a newly broken novice right through to his HOYS victory last year.

The powerful roan gelding, who was by Star Kingdom out of Lecarrow Gypse, and Lynn were a formidable duo during their three seasons together.

“I saw him in Ireland as a rising four-year-old,” said Lynn. “He was so easy to break, his temperament was just faultless from the beginning.”

As a four-year-old, he was lightly shown as a novice, winning on all four of his outings, which included taking the cob title and reserve supreme of show sash at Horsham and also the cob championship at Thame.

The following year he took another host of top awards, including third spot in the maxi final at the Royal International.

Pinkie qualified for HOYS in 2016 in the ladies’ ranks, but while the atmosphere proved a bit too much for the then five-year-old, he returned the following year as a ridden cob and was crowned maxi cob of the year, also placing in his ladies’ class.

“He gave me his heart”, wrote Lynn in a Facebook post announcing the news.

“After a great win at HOYS I had our year mapped out, and this season will not be same without him on the lorry.

“I am completely shattered, it is like losing my best buddy. I really hope there is another Pinkie out there looking for me.”

Lynn thanked the showing community for their kind wishes and support.

