Tributes paid to ‘beloved wife and mother’ killed in hunting fall

The Irish equestrian world is mourning the death of Maria O’Grady.

Mrs O’Grady, wife of leading racehorse trainer Edward O’Grady, died on Saturday (25 November) following a fall out hunting.

Her stepson, Jonathan O’Grady, confirmed the sad news and paid tribute to his stepmother in a statement.

“On behalf of Edward and family, it is with shock and profound sorrow that I confirm Maria O’Grady died suddenly today following a tragic fall on the hunting field,” he said.

“Beloved wife, revered mother and ardent friend, she will be inordinately missed. RIP.”

Mrs O’Grady leaves behind two daughters, Mimi and Rosie Mae; and Edward’s older children Jonathan, Amber and Lucy.

The family notice read: “She will be sadly missed by her devastated and heartbroken family, her husband Edward and daughters Mimi and Rosie Mae, her extended family Jonathan, Amber and Lucy, her sister Katherine, brother in law Konrad, nephews Alex, Nick and Olly, sons in law Jed and Robert and their children Jasper, Freddie, Ned, Tristan, Hogan and Teddy. May she rest in peace.”

The Tipperary Foxhounds is among the many to offer their condolences to Mrs O’Grady’s family and paid tribute to “one of their best”.

“Maria was a brilliant horsewoman with an amazing ability to cross any country,” said a statement from the hunt.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Grady family at this time.”

Edward O’Grady has saddled more than 1,500 winners, including 18 at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ms O’Grady’s funeral takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 November) at 11.30am at the Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

