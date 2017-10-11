Tributes paid to jockey who died after racing fall

A jockey has died following a fall in a race on the flat at a Belgian racetrack.

Anthony Deau, 47, suffered a major head injury and died in hospital yesterday (9 October) after the fall at Mons on Sunday (8 October).

His mount Tocantins, a six-year-old gelding owned and trained by Stal Klaverhof, suffered a broken foreleg and was put down.

“It was with great sadness that we learned on Monday of the death of Anthony Deau following a tragic fall on the racetrack of Mons,” said a statement from the racecourse.

“It is a very rare accident and it reminds us all how passionate these men and women take risks to live out their job.

“We can only offer our sincere condolences to his wife, daughters, family and friends.”

Lus Moens, president of the Belgian Jockey Club, offered his sincere condolences to Anthony’s family and friends.

“Anthony was internationally respected and respected for his person and professionalism,” said Mr Moens.

“We will remember him as a valuable colleague and friend.”

Trainer Sandrine Tarrou was one of those to pay tribute to Anthony.

“Words can not translate the immense pain that overwhelms me,” she wrote on her Facebook page, adding that it was “always a pleasure” to see him.

“All my thoughts go to his family and loved ones.”

Dutch-based Arab racehorse trainer Kim Augenbroe also paid tribute to the jockey on social media.

“Anthony, thanks for being the best part of the team. All the winners you rode. All the joy you brought,” she said.

“Never forget this star in heaven.”

