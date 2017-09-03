Top three contender held at Burghley final trot-up: one horse not accepted

A top three contender was held at the final horse inspection at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this morning (3 September).

Izzy Taylor, who is in third after the cross-country with Trevidden (pictured top),was sent to the holding box by the ground jury of Martin Plewa, Harry Payne and Katarzyna Konarska. There was an anxious wait before the combination presented for the second time, but they were accepted and continue in the competition.

Caroline Powell, who was in 14th with Onwards And Upwards, was sent to the holding box, but the New Zealander then withdrew the 14-year-old, who was eighth at Burghley last year, before reinspection.

Chequers Playboy, the mount of Dee Kennedy was sent to the holding box and then represented but they were unfortunately not accepted and will take no further part in the competition. The pair jumped clear across country yesterday and were sitting in 27th place.

Louisa Milne Home’s big grey, King Eider was another not to make it past the final horse inspection. The 17-year-old, who jumped clear cross-country and was lying in 27th, was sent to the holding box but was then withdrawn before reinspection.

Veronica, the ride of Lauren Kieffer from the USA who is in 13th, was asked to trot up twice initially but was accepted.

Two horses were withdrawn before the final horse inspection. These included BLM Diamond Delux who was in 26th with Sarah Ennis, and Captain Jack, the ride of Savannah Fulton, who was in 37th.

Amber Skelton, the groom of Louise Harwood’s ride, Mr Potts, was awarded with the 2017 horse care prize at the final trot-up. This is a prize awarded to the groom of the best-cared-for-horse in recognition of their dedication and hard work. The runner-up prize was awarded to Andrew Rogers, who was the groom of Alan Nolan’s Bronze Flight.

Lillian Heard, the American rider who suffered a heavy horse fall with LCC Barnaby at the Leaf Pit on the cross-country yesterday has posted an update on her Facebook page with regards to how she and her horse are. It reads:

“I want everyone to know that Barnaby and I are OK. We had a tough fall at the Leaf Pit and he took a little while to get back up because he was cast against the jump. He is happy relaxed and eating in his stall. Hardly a scrape on him. The disappointment of falling so close to home after a good round is completely diminished by the total relief of having my horse be OK. Thank you everyone for checking in.”

The showjumping phase gets underway at 11am and the top 24 horses will jump in reverse order from 2.25pm.

Don’t miss next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 7 September, for full analysis and reports from Burghley