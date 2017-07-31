Showjumper’s father dies after being kicked by horse

A horseman and father of an international showjumper has died after being kicked by a horse.

Tom O’Dwyer is believed to have been walking with his daughter Emma (pictured below) when he was fatally struck.

The accident took place near Ballingarry on the County Tipperary/Kilkenny border in southern Ireland on Friday (28 July).

Emergency services were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr O’Dwyer leaves behind his only child, Emma, his wife, Joanne, and his father, Bill.

Emma, 22, has been a member of British teams at European young rider level and won team silver medals at pony and junior level.

She was also a member of the 2016 Rolex young riders academy.

Her high-profile placings include a second in a five-star grand prix in Lausanne, Switzerland, last September.

Last year she was also nominated for young rider of the year at the British Showjumping (BS) awards ball.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news and our thoughts are with Emma and her family during this extremely difficult time,” said BS chief executive Iain Graham.

A spokesman for Horse Sport Ireland added: “Horse Sport Ireland send our deepest condolences to Tom’s family and friends, our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Tipperary county councillor Imelda Goldsboro also paid tribute to Mr O’Dwyer.

“It has cast a dark cloud over the Ballingarry community,” she said on local radio.

“Tom and his wife Joanne have been involved with horses all their lives and his only child Emma is a great showjumper.

“It is very sad news that has spread across the area. It’s so tragic”

Mr O’Dwyer’s funeral was held this afternoon (Monday, 31 July) in Ballingarry.