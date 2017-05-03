Time is running out to enter Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships

If you’re feeling inspired by watching your heroes competing at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, then don’t miss your chance to enter the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships at Keysoe (27-29 May).
The 80cm and 90cm classes are nearing capacity so if you’ve been thinking about joining us for this fabulous long weekend packed with equestrian fun, then don’t delay. Get your entries in today so you don’t miss out.
All entries close at midnight on Saturday 6 May, so there are only a few days left to enter one of the four classes, which range in height from 70cm to 100cm. The competition is three phases – dressage, cross-country and showjumping – in a CCI-style format running across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Learn more >>
Fantastic prizes worth more than £15,000 are up for grabs, plus there is fabulous evening entertainment to look forward to as well. Horse & Hound reporters will be interviewing riders for the magazine and website throughout the event, so don’t miss your chance to grace the hallowed pages of Britain’s equestrian bible.
In addition, Spillers’ experts are going to be on hand offering competitors the chance to discuss any feeding challenges they are facing with their horses. They will have a mobile weighbridge on site, so if you’ve always wondered what your horse really weighs, and how that might vary over three days of competition, make sure you stop by to see them.
Rosemary Sharpe has entered the 90cm class with her American-born event horse and she can’t wait for the event to get underway.
“I decided to enter the Championships because at the lower levels of this wonderful sport there aren’t that many opportunities to compete over three days,” explains Rosemany. “I was also tempted by the extensive prizes on offer, which are real incentives to work hard and aim for a place.
“But that’s not why I love to event: I love it because of the time I get to spend with my horse and my mum, which is very special time. One-day events are a lot of fun but they are over almost as soon as they begin and I can’t think of anything better than three whole days of eventing on the trot.”
Well said Rosemary – neither can we. The H&H team can’t wait to welcome riders, supporters and spectators alike to Keysoe for this fabulous event. We hope to see you there!