Three riders prepare for British eventing team debuts

Three riders will make their senior GB team debuts in the first eventing Nations Cup of the season next month.

Alexander Bragg, Olivia Craddock and Danielle Dunn – H&H’s Badminton first-time blogger – have all been selected for the squad due to travel to Strzegom, Poland (17-21 May).

The riders, picked following their “strong spring form”, will be joined by Franky Reid-Warrilow, on her second Nations Cup appearance.

Alexander will ride 12-year-old gelding Redpath Ransom, owned by Mrs Debbie Nuttall, Mr Mike and Mrs Naomi Roe. Olivia was selected with her own and Mrs Beverley Sheikh’s 10-year-old gelding Billy Liffy and Danielle will ride her own and Mr Stuart Hodder’s 12-year-old gelding Grandslam.

Frankie returns with her 14-year-old mare Dolley Whisper, with whom she rode on the British team at the Aachen and Ballindensk Nations Cups, finishing third individually at the latter.

Nana Dalton and Will Furlong take up the reserve places.

Article continues below...

“An impressive seventh place for Olivia Craddock and Billy Liffy and 14th place for Danielle Dunn and Grandslam in the CIC3* at the recent Burnham Market International saw them secure their spot along with Alexander Bragg who has already enjoyed two CIC3* completions on Redpath Ransom this season,” said a British Eventing spokesman.

“Following the cancellation of the Montelibretti (Italy) leg of the series, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, Strzegom will welcome riders for the opening event of the 2017 competition.

“Last year GB took second place in the overall series following a close competition which saw Germany lifting the trophy with just 20 points separating them from the British squad.”

A further eight legs will take place this season, including the home event at Houghton Hall, Norfolk (25-28 May).