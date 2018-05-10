Early win for The Queen at Royal Windsor

The Queen has enjoyed a fabulous start to her 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show, watching Kinvara Garner ride her exquisite part-bred Arab Whalton Highwayman to lift the overall Anglo Arab championship on day one of the show.

Having headed a strong 148cm class, the 11-year-old gelding put in a foot-perfect performance to take the overall title under judge Miss P Clifford.

“This is his only his second ever Royal Windsor appearance,“ said Kinvara. “He has only been out twice before but has qualified for the Royal International Horse Show as a show hunter pony, and also as a part-bred — I couldn’t be more pleased with how the season has started.”

The pair continued their form fresh from their last outing at BSPS Area 1A (28 April) where they also secured the overall part-bred sash.

Last term, The Queen’s ex-racehorse Barbers Shop and his producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable took the ultimate accolade during Sunday’s supreme of show.

This year, Barbers Shop is to officially bow out of the show ring with a special retirement ceremony.

Also in the medals on the first day of the show was Cheshire-based show producer Robert Walker, who won his fourth Windsor hunter title, this time riding Jill Day’s outstanding lightweight View Point, who topped a fabulous line-up of quality class-winning hunters.

Jayne Ross won the Rosettes Direct-sponsored small hunter class riding Kay Campbell’s five-year-old Church Rock Cashel, who was on super form at only his third ever show to take the class.

“I thought he would be next year’s horse,” said Jayne, “I am so surprised and delighted for him to win.”

One of Jayne’s past charges was ridden by his owner this time to clinch the amateur hunter championship. This was former Windsor ladies’ winner, Time 2 Reflect, ridden this year by Lucy Cameron.

