Channel your inner Mary Berry to help horses throughout the world

World Horse Welfare, in partnership with Horse & Hound, is inviting its supporters to get baking and host their own stable-themed brunch.

Fundraising initiative The Morning Feed is designed to get friends, family, riding partners, yards, competition teams and colleagues together to have fun and raise vital funds to support the international charity’s work.

The Morning Feed asks budding baking stars to create mouth-watering recipes using ingredients that would even tempt your horse.

A little help has already been offered from some familiar faces to give you ideas what to bake. World Horse Welfare patron Lee McKenzie has devised a delicious healthy “cool mix” granola, Jane Holderness-Roddam has come up with the ultimate power breakfast and fellow World Horse Welfare patron and Olympic medallist Pippa Funnell has created healthy granola biscuits.

World Horse Welfare is Horse & Hound’s 2017 charity of the year.

The H&H team hosted its own Morning Feed this month and colleagues enjoyed baking and sharing a variety of horse feed-inspired treats in aid of World Horse Welfare.

The Morning Feed is set to become a regular event in the charity’s fundraising calendar.

“We really wanted to come up with a new fundraising initiative which would give our supporters the opportunity to get together with their friends and family for a fun event whilst helping raise awareness and vital funds for World Horse Welfare as we celebrate our 90th anniversary,” said the charity’s director of fundraising, Emma Williams.

“Even if your skills with a mixing spoon and pastry cutter are not quite as refined as those of baking legend Mary Berry, we really want to encourage everyone to get involved whether it is through hosting their own Morning Feed event, creating a delicious recipe with an equestrian twist or simply sampling some of the delectable treats at a friend’s or colleague’s event.

“We can’t wait to see and hear what culinary creations our supporters cook up!”

Click here to apply for your fundraising pack.