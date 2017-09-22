The King’s Troop makes a splash on seaside getaway

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery has been enjoying a splash in the sea.

While the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment spent time by the coast earlier this summer, this week it has been the turn of the British Army’s other mounted section.

Almost 100 horses from The King’s Troop are staying in Norfolk this month and a highlight for both soldiers and horses is the trip to Holkham Beach.

“This camp is an excellent opportunity for both the horses and soldiers to take a well-earned break from their ceremonial duties in London,” said Captain Greg Flynn, of the King’s Troop.

“The troop hasn’t sent horses to Norfolk for a while, but they always enjoy themselves on the region’s beaches and what they learn here will make them better prepared for the rigours of their ceremonial duties in London.”

The unit is based at Bodney Camp in north Norfolk and the beach training is to help horses and riders develop trust, which is “vital” for their high-profile ceremonial duties.

The King’s Troop is The Queen’s ceremonial saluting battery, which fires gun salutes on state occasions and royal birthdays.

A total of 50% of its members are women and all its soldiers are trained to drive teams of six horses, pulling six First World War “13-pounder” state saluting guns.

It is stationed in King George VI Lines, Woolwich Barracks in London and its soldiers also deploy on operations around the world.

Since the troop’s last visit to Norfolk, it has taken part in a series of high-profile events including the Sapphire Jubilee gun salute, the Spanish state visit, Trooping the Colour, the opening of parliament, First World War commemorative events and parades in Belgium and France.

It has also undertaken the daily Queen’s Life Guard duties in the summer while the Household Cavalry was away in Norfolk.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday