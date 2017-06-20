Police issue advice after high-value tack thefts

Thousands of pounds worth of tack has been stolen in two high-value burglaries in Kent.

Between 8.30pm on 8 June and 8am on 9 June, burglars broke into an outbuilding at a farm in West Farleigh, Maidstone, and took “a number of” saddles and bridles.

Another burglary was also reported to police at 2.25am on 13 June.

The thieves broke through padlocks used to secure the gate and outbuildings at a Staplehurst farm and stole 30 saddles and 30 bridles.

Police are urging owners to mark their tack and check their security.

“While it is impossible to prevent all burglaries and theft of horse equipment, owners can take steps to help prevent this and to make it harder for criminals to steal and sell on equipment,” said sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s rural task force.

“Kent Police works closely with Kent HorseWatch, which offers a wealth of advice and support as well as prevention events where riding equipment can be marked.

“They also help to coordinate events such as freeze-marking for horses so it is really worth looking them up online to find out more.”

Police are also reminding owners to keep tack stored safely and out of sight.

