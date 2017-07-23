Woman convicted of breaching ban on keeping horses for third time

A woman who breached a ban on keeping horses for the third time has been fined and handed a suspended prison sentence.

In January this year, a member of the public tipped off the RSPCA that Donna Glenister, from High Wycombe, was keeping a horse despite having a disqualification order.

Appearing before High Wycombe magistrates on 12 July, Glenister was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £750 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Her ban was also extended for a further seven years, prohibiting her from keeping a horse until 2024.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Smith said: “After being informed that Glenister had a horse, I went to the stables and found she did indeed have a bay gelding named Burt.

“Courts impose disqualification orders on people convicted on animal welfare offences to protect further animals from suffering.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who contacted us, and as a result the horse was removed from Glenister’s care and has now been rehomed.

“It is important to reiterate to the public that we rely on them to tell us if someone has breached a ban. We depend on the public to be our eyes and ears and we take breaches of bans very seriously — as do the courts.”

The 45-year-old was first given a five-year ban on keeping horses in January 2012 after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two equines.

The Tapping Road resident flouted the disqualification on two other occasions, being summoned to court in January 2015 and January 2016, where she was fined and had her ban extended.

