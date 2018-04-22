Striking mare to enjoy happy retirement after a decade’s service

An Appaloosa who provided more than a decade of service to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been retired to the Horse Trust.

Much-loved 18-year-old Ellie served Crosby RDA group for 13 years, working on and off the lead rein with riders with a wide range of needs.

Her jockeys included those with severe physical disabilities, such as paraplegia or cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, vision or hearing impairment and behavioural challenges.

The striking mare will now enjoy a quieter life at the Horse Trust’s Buckinghamshire base.

“She’s given numerous riders confidence, therapeutic exercise and pure enjoyment, even some riders who normally speak very little would call Ellie by name,” said Jeanette Allen, the Horse Trust’s chief executive.

“Ellie took working indoors or outdoors with equal calmness and has represented Crosby at both regional and national RDA championships.

“We are delighted to have her join our Horse Trust family.”

The Horse Trust has provided a “home of rest” for horses for more than 130 years and specialises in retirement and respite for working equines.

The charity admits horses and ponies from the RDA if they have been owned by an RDA branch. Those retiring to the charity must have been in full-time community or national service.

