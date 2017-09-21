Horse injected in stables at Cheltenham Festival: pair banned for three years

A trainer and his son have been banned for three years for injecting a racehorse in the stables at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Stephen McConville and his son Michael, who is the horse’s owner, were both given three-year disqualifications by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel on 19 September.

The horse, Anseanachai Cliste, was entered in the Foxhunter at Cheltenham on 17 March.

The nine-year-old gelding, based in Ireland, had won all eight of his previous point-to-point runs ahead of this hunter chase.

But he did not run as stewards ordered he be withdrawn from the race as they “could not be satisfied that the horse had been administered only normal feed and water on race day”.

The stewards interviewed the owner, trainer, the veterinary officer and the equine welfare integrity office before ordering the horse to be tested and referring the case to the BHA’s head office.

A statement from the BHA disciplinary panel said it had based its decision on “the basis that neither Stephen nor Michael McConville had any real understanding of the components of the substances they administered to [the horse] in the stables at Cheltenham.

“But they had a general belief that they would help their horse in the race due to be run just seven hours after they gave it injections”.

The statement added that their belief may well have been “entirely misplaced” in the case of an adrenal cortex injection.

The horse was also given a Haemo-15 injection, which the panel did not accept that they used for the specific purpose of introducing cobalt into the horse’s system. Tests later showed the horse did have levels of cobalt well above the permitted level.

Under the Rules of racing, only normal feed and water may be given to horses in the stables ahead of a race.

This means even if an injection does not contain a banned substance, the act of injecting a horse in the stables on raceday is an offence with serious penalties.

“The real vice of what they did here was the deliberate breach of race day administration rules, combined with the welfare risks they took,” adds the statement.

“There was an element of premeditation. They brought with them from Northern Ireland the two substances (which had been prescribed for another horse three months before), intending to use them or at least giving themselves the option of using them.”

