Lightning strikes twice: astonishing result in blistering Glock’s grand prix

A winning formula struck twice in the same class in a remarkable finish to Glock’s CSI5* grand prix.

Swiss Olympians Steve Guerdat (Corbinian) and Martin Fuchs (Clooney 51) shared the first prize in the show’s feature class after finishing clear and on exactly the same time in a nail-biting jump-off.

But that is just the start — not only are the men best friends and compatriots, but their winning horses are the same age (11), are both sired by Cornet Obolensky and have the same owners.

The pair are also based just 3km apart and both train with Martin’s father, Thomas Fuchs.

“It is a very special story what happened today and something for sure that will never happen again and that I will always remember,” said Steve.

“It would be amazing if that had happened in a small class; it would be amazing if that had happened with someone else; but with everything to happen just the way it happened in that kind of class — it is something to remember for sure.”

Just eight riders finished on zero in the first round to make it through to the jump-off.

With the first three of these tipping a fence each, Steve was the first to finish on a clean slate with a textbook clear.

“I saw Steve go and I knew where I could try to make some time, I’m not always the fastest with Clooney, but I knew that the jump off suited me very well today so I gave it a go,” said Martin.

“When I went in there were only two clear rounds. I was [standing] with my uncle Marcus Fuchs and Werner Muff asking them ‘what should I do? Should I just go for the slow clear?’

“I knew the jump off suited me very well and before I went in I asked my uncle again and he said ‘that’s really not a Fuchs attitude!’

“I didn’t have the best shot to the last jump, then through the finish line I looked up and I saw ‘first place’ but then I saw ‘Steve Guerdat first rank’ too.

“That was amazing — I looked out at the warm-up and did a thumbs up to Steve and he was just there smiling.”

Cian O’Connor finished third after a bold round on the aptly-named scopey Skyhorse, posting the only other double-clear of the competition.

This has been a fantastic week for the Irishman, who won two five-star classes at the show aboard Copain Du Perchet CH and Callisto just weeks after making his return to the saddle following a groin injury.

