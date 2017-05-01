Sprinter Sacre moves yards to start new life with event rider

National Hunt hero Sprinter Sacre has moved from his trainer Nicky Henderson’s Lambourn yard to a new base where he will continue to enjoy his retirement.

The popular dual Champion Chase winner has spent the past few months parading at racecourses, including Cheltenham, in front of his adoring fans and visibly in his element.

The 11-year-old son of Network is now settled at event rider and TV presenter Spencer Sturmey’s Cotswold yard.

The Caroline Mould-owned gelding made an impressive comeback to the racecourse in 2015, having been pulled up at Kempton in December 2013 — he was found to be suffering from an irregular heartbeat.

Remarkably, he went on to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March last year.

Article continues below...

Nicky Henderson, the recently crowned champion jump trainer, announced the retirement of his “horse of a lifetime” on 13 November, after Sprinter picked up a leg injury on the gallops at home at Seven Barrows.

Continued below…

Read more about Sprinter Sacre: