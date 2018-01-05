Popular Spanish showjumping tour cancelled

The popular Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour for showjumpers has been cancelled this year.

Authorities at the Spanish city of Mijas, where the tour is based, have denied permission for the 2018 spring and autumn fixtures to go ahead.

The reason for this is said to be differing views over the use of the site.

The Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour was scheduled to run from 6 February until 25 March, and again from 23 October until 11 November this year.

Its classes range from young horse up to CSI3* and it is popular with riders from Britain and across Europe.

Classes are held in the 35,000sqm arena and the venue also features bars, restaurants, a shopping village and a 24-hour vet clinic.

A statement from the organisers said the city signed a contact several years ago to use the space for equestrian sport for 20 years.

The statement adds this contact is “far from over” and centre owners Manuel Blazquez and his son have made “millions of dollars of investments” on the basis of the contract.

“Talks with the city and the mayor have already been held repeatedly and without result,” adds the release.

“Now the Spanish judiciary has to decide on the progress. If there is no agreement on its use, it is likely that the municipality will incur millions of dollars in costs and investments under the 20-year contract.”

Alexandro Barreras, manager of the Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour and initiator of the tours in Vejer de la Frontera and Oliva Nova, added he is “very disappointed”.

“The process will certainly take several years,” he said.

Other Spanish dressage and showjumping tours are going ahead as normal.

