‘Sore but surviving’: John Whitaker back to winning ways after fall

John Whitaker has made a winning return to competition following his fall this month.

The showjumping star was injured in a fall from Cassinis Chaplin at the Longines Global Champions Tour of London on 5 August.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent an MRI scan to check his spine.

Thankfully his scans came back clear and he was able to return to the saddle after a week off.

On Saturday (26 August) John won the CSI3* six bar class at Haras des Grillons in Valence, France.

Riding Talisman, John jumped 1.95m to take the top spot.

He was also fifth in the five-star grand prix with nine-year-old Crumley on 20 August.

“I’m not 100%, I’m still a bit sore, but I’m surviving,” he told H&H.

“It was my first show since London. I missed a week [in the saddle] after the fall, but rode every day in Valence.

“I haven’t missed many days in the last 40 years riding — it makes a change.

“I’ve had lots of support with physio and other people riding the horses for me — they’ve all worked together for me.

“I did two weeks in Valence. The first week I jumped Talisman round another six bar. It was a good stepping stone to last week and he felt like he could do better, which he did.

“Crumley’s fifth in the five-star was really good – it was his first grand prix.”