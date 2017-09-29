British London 2012 superstar retires

Sophie Christiansen’s multiple medal-winning ride Janeiro 6 has retired aged 20.

The combination finished in the top three in every international competition they contested.

Among their many achievements was their London 2012 freestyle win, the pair clinching gold with a huge 84.75%.

The horse was previously partnered by Michael Eilberg, who won the advanced medium national title with him in 2008, and came to Sophie in May 2011.

Sophie told H&H Ferdi Eilberg called her coach, Clive Milkins, to say they he had “this really great horse with a great walk”.

“At the time I was aiming him as my reserve horse for London as I had another horse at the time, Robin, who was phenomenal,” said Sophie.

Sadly, Robin developed head-shaking issues.

“All of a sudden, Rio became my main aim for London,” she said.

Sophie added that the horse is very sensitive and quick to pick up on how a rider is feeling, which hugely affected his walk.

“When he is nice and relaxed and forward thinking, he has that lovely, panther-like movement he showed at London 2012,” said Sophie.

“When the rider is a bit uptight, he tends to shorten his stride — I had to really work on how I was feeling mentally to get the best out of him.

“He really taught me how to be in the best place mentally for a competition.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: