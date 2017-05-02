RDA group urgently seeks horsepower

A lack of horsepower has put a halt on a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group’s popular carriage driving activities for some members.

Somerset Levels RDA driving group holds two sessions a week and also has a waiting list.

The group is desperately seeking a suitable new pony, with a calm temperament and standing at least 14hh, to fill the gap.

“Until a few years ago, we had three RDA-trained ponies, including a large pony that could be driven by some of our larger wheelchair clients,” said Somerset Levels group chairman Caroline Sturgess.

“Since then, our mid-sized pony has retired, and our large pony has returned to its owner.

“My own Dartmoor is our fourth RDA-assessed pony, but he is too small to pull our specially adapted carriage for larger wheelchair clients.”

This means the group is unable to provide therapeutic driving sessions for a number of its wheelchair-bound members.

