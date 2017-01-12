Skelton and Hester may need bigger trophy cabinets thanks to further award nominations

Rio star Nick Skelton has been shortlisted for yet another prestigious award.

Nick is in the running for the 2017 Laureus World Sport Awards, days after he was appointed CBE in the 2017 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

The shortlist follows a public ballot to select the shortlist for awards that take place on 14 February.

The gold medal-winning showjumper has been nominated for the world comeback of the year category alongside swimmer Michael Phelps, high-jumper Ruth Beitia, Davis Cup winner Juan Martin de Potro, triathlete Fabienne St Louis and skier Aksel Lund Svindel.

Following Nick and Big Star’s sensational Rio performance, the British rider was also nominated for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year 2016 where he finished third.

“British Showjumping (BS) would like to extend their congratulations to Nick and to wish him luck on the evening,” said a BS spokesman.

Further information on the 2017 Laureus World Sport Awards can be found at www.laureus.com

Meanwhile, legendary British dressage rider Carl Hester has also been nominated for an award.

Carl has been shortlisted for the sports personality of the year category of the 2016 Channel Islands Sports Awards.

The Olympic rider who secured team silver at the Rio Games is from the island of Sark in the Channel Islands.

Carl has been shortlisted alongside Guernsey 400m runner Cameron Chalmers, Jersey tennis player Scott Clayton and former Jersey Reds captain Alex Rae.

Carl has been appealing for support from his followers on his Facebook page following the announcement.

“I come from the tiny island of Sark in the Channel Islands with a population of approximately 600. If they were all to vote for me they would have to at least 20 times each if I have any hope of winning! Call me competitive but is there any way you could help?” he wrote.

For more information on the 2016 Channel Islands Sports Awards visit: www.facebook.com/CISPOTY