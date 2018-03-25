Showjumpers and eventers to pair up in new Bolesworth challenge

Top showjumpers and eventers are set to team up at Bolesworth International this summer (13 to 17 June), in a “fast and furious” new class.

The Cazenove Capital eventing grand prix will take place in the evening of Thursday, 14 June, with a £1,000 first prize.

Eventers and showjumpers will pair up for the competition, with the former tackling new cross-country-style fences and the latter showjumps, in a relay format.

Seconds will be added for knocking down any of the approximately 30 obstacles and the pair with the fastest time overall will take the class.

“We are delighted to be able to build on our existing relationship with Cazenove Capital by involving them in this new and innovative class,” said show president Nina Barbour.

“We will be seeing some of the leading riders from both sports at their best in this exciting feature class.”

A spokesman for the show promised the competition would provide a “high-calibre invitational spectacle”.

The eventing grand prix is the evening’s feature class but Thursday’s programme also features FEI pony team dressage, the four-star dressage grand prix special and grand prix freestyle to music, a Carl Hester masterclass and four-star showjumping, with the Bolesworth elite sport horse auction closing events for the evening.

Continues below…

Wednesday’s programme includes three-star dressage, scurry driving and a Pippa and William Funnell masterclass, while Friday features four-star showjumping during the day and a puissance, freestyle motocross and a celebrity fashion show in the evening.

Saturday – ladies’ day – boasts two- and four-star showjumping during the day and a Bentley ride and drive class and polo demonstration in the evening, and Sunday is grand prix day, with four-star and mini major showjumping and an inter-hunt relay.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.