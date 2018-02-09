Sudden death of star stallion leaves team ‘heartbroken’

Showjumper Chloe Reid has paid tribute to her “partner of a lifetime”.

The 22-year-old rider from the United States announced the sad news that Codarco (Cody) had died on Tuesday (2 February).

An autopsy revealed that he had been suffering from cancer of the abdomen. He had only shown signs of ilness for less than a week.

Cody, an 11-year-old stallion by Darco, finished third in last July’s five-star grand prix in Falsterbo and achieved a double clear for Team USA in the Nations Cup at the same event.

Chloe and Cody also jumped clears in the Nations Cup in Sopot and Wellington in March.

Chloe released an emotive tribute to her star partner and explained that their relationship hadn’t always been plain sailing.

“The day I first sat on you was the worst trial I have ever had,” she said.

“I was so incredibly nervous and intimidated by your power that I couldn’t find a distance. I will never forget how we trotted into the combination and crashed out through the oxer, yet you continued to keep jumping and safely carry me round.

“While I’ve had numerous riders tell me over the years that they tried and passed on the opportunity to purchase you, I will feel for ever fortunate that you choose me to be your rider. Even though you could have had way more success with any of the more experienced riders, I was the lucky one who got to take you home.

“Thank you for being my partner of a lifetime. You are leaving so many people heartbroken and one little girl who will never forget you.”

Chloe thanked Palm Beach Equine Clinic for the care they gave Cody in his final days, her vet Jack Snyder, her groom, Sigrun Land, and trainer, Markus Berrbaum.

