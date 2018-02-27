‘I shot up in the air’: British showjumper sidelined with broken ankle

H&H wishes British showjumper Helen Tredwell a very speedy recovery after a fall from a horse resulted in a broken ankle.

The Buckinghamshire-based rider is having to endure a spell on the sidelines after a fall from a five-year-old last week (21 February) resulted in a broken fibula and partially dislocated tibia.

“I went down a long, four-stride distance, she jumped big and instead of going left, she landed and turned right towards the gate,” said Helen, who runs a yard near Finmere, Bucks.

“She half unseated me but then she turned and leapt at the same time to avoid the wall which shot me up in the air and I landed on my right foot.”

Helen, a prolific winner on the county show circuit for many years, was taken to hospital and underwent an operation on her ankle on Friday. The 38-year-old rider is now back at home recovering but does not know when she will be back in the saddle.

“I’ve had it realigned and a metal plate inserted and I’ll be in a cast for six weeks,” said Helen. “I won’t know how long I’ll be out until I return to hospital in two weeks’ time.”

Helen, who won the prestigious Foxhunter final in 2003 with Opportunity B and headed the 2016 International Stairway series, had been enjoying a busy winter season on the national circuit with her talented string of horses. She conjured up some big international success at Horse of the Year Show in October last year when she shared top honours in the Five Fence Challenge riding Sebastian VII.

We very much hope to see you back in the saddle before too long, Helen!

