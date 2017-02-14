Girths recalled over safety concerns

A leading equestrian clothing and equipment company has recalled two of its girths as a safety precaution.

Shires made the decision due to a query with the quality of the thread used in a “small quantity” of two models of neoprene girths.

These are the 477 Neoprene dressage girth, bought between 1 August 2015 and 21 October 2016; and the 472 elasticated web girth with neoprene lining, bought between 1 January 2015 and 31 January 2017.

At-risk stock has been withdrawn from retailers and customers have been told directly if they bought either of the products through the Shires website.

The company has also put notices out on Facebook and Twitter, and adverts in the press and through retailers who stock Shires products.

Shires is offering to replace the girths — with or without a receipt — if they are returned to its head office.

They can also be returned to the shop from which they were bought, if accompanied with a receipt or proof of purchase.

“Shires are committed to ensuring their products are of a high quality and are fit for purpose,” said a company spokesman.

“A high proportion of Shires brand products are manufactured in Shires owned sites.

“This allows Shires a much greater control over the fabrics and components used and also allows costs to be kept lower, which the end the? user benefits from.

“With nearly 50 years of experience in the equestrian industry, Shires understand the demands made on products used by horse riders and the need for safe, durable products.

“Product development is a vital part of product evolution and a top priority and quality control is a central part of this process.”

Shires are accepting returns to: Customer services, Shires Equestrian, 15 Southern Avenue, Leominster, Herefordshire HR6 0QF.

Contact customer services on 01568 619308 or customerservices@shiresequestrian.com for more information.