Shetland stabbed to death in ‘barbaric attack’

A Shetland has died and another seriously injured in a “barbaric and disgusting attack”.

Lancashire-based owner Khrystinea Farnworth discovered something was wrong on Sunday morning (20 August) when she arrived to feed her ponies.

Three of her nine Shetlands were outside their field on a neighbouring piece of land.

At fist Khrystinea thought they had escaped, but then she saw the gate had been forced open.

“One of the ponies, Lucas (pictured, top left), was missing,” she told H&H. “I went further into the field and saw he was on the floor.

“I knew something was seriously wrong by the way he was lying down.

“I ran over and saw a wound in the side of his neck and another cut on his bum. He was dead.”

Khrystinea checked the other ponies and found seven-year-old Lucas’ mother Matilda (pictured below) had been seriously wounded.

“She had a big slash in the side of her neck,” she said.

“I brought all the Shetlands back to the yard and went to see Lucas again — it looked like he had been stabbed.”

A vet was called to the yard to treat Matilda.

The 24-year-old rescue mare has been left with two abscesses on her neck from fluid build-up.

