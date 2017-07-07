Cheeky Shetland takes a swipe at the Queen’s bouquet

A cheeky Shetland was given a royal telling-off after attempting to eat The Queen’s flowers.

Her Majesty was visiting Stirling Castle and had been handed a bouquet as she arrived for mass yesterday (Thursday, 6 July) afternoon.

As The Queen made her way into the chapel, she paused to speak to Lance Corporal Cruachan IV — the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland — and his handler.

The sharp-eyed pony made a swipe for the flowers and was firmly told to “go away” by the monarch, who tucked the bouquet safely behind her back and gave him a pat.

“They always try to eat the flowers,” she added.

LCpl Cruachan IV later “tweeted”: “I love the fact Her Majesty The Queen always brings me a treat”.

The eight-year-old gelding started his service as regimental mascot in 2012, taking over the role from Cruachan III who had retired aged 23.

