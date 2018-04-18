Cruachan on tour: cheeky military Shetland visits Household Cavalry

The cheeky Shetland who hit the headlines last year after taking a swipe at The Queen’s bouquet has been to meet the Household Cavalry.

Cruachan IV, who also had a nibble of Prince Harry in February, arrived at Hyde Park Barracks last week to settle in to London life.

The Shetland is the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

He took over from the late Cruachan III on his retirement in 2012 and has met with a number of royals and VIPs during his service.

The diminutive equine, who stands at 9hh, has struck up a friendship with his new neighbour in the capital, Adamas, a 17.1hh drum horse.

“Cruachan and Adamas have been good together,” said Pony Major Mark Wilkinson, of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

“The big guy keeps looking over to see what’s going on but they’re getting on well.”

Cruachan is set to lead out the Fifth Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Buckingham Palace on The Queen’s Guard on 23 April.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to come down for The Queen’s Guard,” added Major Wilkinson.

“Cruachan IV is an old sweat on parades — he’s done five Edinburgh Tattoos, royal visits at Balmoral and Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“But he’s never been to Buckingham Palace to parade for The Queen, so he will be on his best behaviour and will represent the Army well.”

The popular Shetland has been able to enjoy a few of the London landmarks in between preparations for his important role.

He has been on strolls around Hyde Park with his companion, Clothie Nightcap, and found time for a spot of sunbathing in the warm weather.

Cruachan has also been enjoying the facilities at Hyde Park barracks, including a spell in the solarium after his bath.

