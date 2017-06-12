Top showjumper takes on 30 new horses

Top Irish showjumper Shane Breen has taken on 30 horses owned by the Dubai ruler’s daughter.

The Team Z7 horses were previously based with Marion Hughes and Miguel Bravo at Hughes Horse Stud (HHS) in Co Kilkenny. They enjoyed much success under the pair and Michael Pender.

The horses, who belong to Sheikha Maitha bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Godolphin owner and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed, started to arrive at the Breen’s Hickstead base at the end of last month.

The stud shared its best wishes following the announcement by Team Z7.

“HHS wishes Shane Breen, the Breen Team and Team Z7 all the best in their new partnership,” said a post on the stud’s Facebook page.

“Thanks to Miguel Bravo for the endless dedication he put in over the years. Without him we would never have been so successful. Thanks UAE for the great times!”

The horses range from broodmares and youngsters to top international rides, including Can Ya Makan, who jumped under Michael at the Lisbon leg of the FEI Nations Cup in May.

“They are a very nice bunch of horses,” Shane told H&H. “They have been superbly produced by Marion, Miguel and Michael.

“From the breeding point of view, Marion has given them a very good foundation as well.

“She is a very knowledgeable breeder and her whole family has bred a lot of the top horses.

“There is a good backbone to the horses that are now in the Z7 team.”

