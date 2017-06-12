Top showjumper takes on 30 new horses

Top Irish showjumper Shane Breen has taken on 30 horses owned by the Dubai ruler’s daughter.
The Team Z7 horses were previously based with Marion Hughes and Miguel Bravo at Hughes Horse Stud (HHS) in Co Kilkenny. They enjoyed much success under the pair and Michael Pender.
The horses, who belong to Sheikha Maitha bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Godolphin owner and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed, started to arrive at the Breen’s Hickstead base at the end of last month.
The stud shared its best wishes following the announcement by Team Z7.
“HHS wishes Shane Breen, the Breen Team and Team Z7 all the best in their new partnership,” said a post on the stud’s Facebook page.
“Thanks to Miguel Bravo for the endless dedication he put in over the years. Without him we would never have been so successful. Thanks UAE for the great times!”
The horses range from broodmares and youngsters to top international rides, including Can Ya Makan, who jumped under Michael at the Lisbon leg of the FEI Nations Cup in May.
“They are a very nice bunch of horses,” Shane told H&H. “They have been superbly produced by Marion, Miguel and Michael.
“From the breeding point of view, Marion has given them a very good foundation as well.
“She is a very knowledgeable breeder and her whole family has bred a lot of the top horses.
“There is a good backbone to the horses that are now in the Z7 team.”
Heading the team is the stallion Can Ya Makan, Nations Cup contender Laith, 2016 Dublin Horse Show puissance winner Acorad 3, Cit Cat and Z7 Cordanos V.
A number of the new arrivals are jumping at the South of England Show this week, and Shane has already notched up three wins.
These were Z7 Canya Dance in the newcomers, Z7 Cordanos V in the 1.35m and a 1.30m victory aboard Cit Cat. Breen Team rider Georgia Tame also bagged a win in the accumulator aboard Team Z7’s Cash-Up.
He added he plans to take Laith and Can Ya Makan to Bolesworth this week before heading to Rotterdam.
