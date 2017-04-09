Self-driving cars could be key to preventing New Forest pony deaths

Campaigners determined to reduce the number of New Forest ponies being killed on the road have suggested using in-car technology to improve their safety.

Despite a drop in the numbers of ponies killed on the roads in the New Forest in recent years, work continues to protect the native animals.

Last year, 63 ponies died as a result of vehicle collisions in the area, compared to 87 in 2006 and 114 in 1996.

However, local campaigners are unrelenting in their battle to further reduce the numbers of equines being hurt and have suggested harnessing modern technology to improve safety.

Nigel Matthews, head of recreation management and learning at the New Forest National Park Authority, said he would like to see in-car technology trialled in the area, such as self-driving cars that would register the ponies’ presence and brake, or vehicles with the ability to notify the driver of oncoming hazards.

