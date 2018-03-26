Scott Brash reveals 2018 could be star horse’s last season following magnificent Mexico victory

Scott Brash has become the first rider to qualify for the new Global Champions Super Grand Prix (15 December).

Riding 17-year-old mare Ursula XII, Scott won the opening leg of the Global Champions Tour (GCT) grand prix of 2018 in Mexico.

The two-time GCT champion beat Germany’s Daniel Deusser and Italy’s Alberto Zorzi into second and third place respectively.

“I’m ecstatic about this win,” said Scott. “Ursula is 17 and this means a lot to us all.

“The crowd are incredible here, they really get behind us all and they’ve really made it a special venue for us.

”I’m delighted to be in the new Super Grand Prix, it’s a fantastic competition for us riders to have and to aim for.”

The Super Grand Prix will take place in Prague alongside the new GCL team play-offs. The winning riders of all the GCT Grands Prix classes in 2018 qualify for the competition.

Scott revealed this could be Ursula’s last season but said she was feeling “so great” there will be more major shows to come.

“She’s probably in her last season, so to get a big win here in Mexico is really rewarding for us all,” he added.

“I’m delighted with her and I think she jumped better in every round.

“I was quite fortunate that I managed to watch both Alberto and Daniel go just before me so that gave me a bit of an advantage, but I tried to use Ursula’s stride, which would be her biggest strength, and it’s a great ring to use that, so it was in my advantage today.”

Pablo Garcia Piqueres, event director added: “The crowd from Mexico is amazing – to have these riders here competing, we enjoyed it a lot.

“I want to thank the sponsors, the spectators, the city of Mexico; we are very happy and already thinking how to do even better next year.”