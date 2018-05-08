‘It’s an honour to ride there’: Scott Brash and Kent Farrington head Windsor entries

Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash is among the showjumping stars entered for the Royal Windsor Horse Show CSI5* this week.

Scott is the only rider to have won the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, with consecutive grand prix wins at Geneva 2014, Aachen and Spruce Meadows 2015.

“Royal Windsor Horse Show is such a special place to compete,” said Scott.

“Not just because it is in front of the British public, but the atmosphere and setting give it the edge over many other events. The British public love showjumping and it’s an honour to ride there.”

Last year’s Windsor grand prix winner Kent Farrington is also on the start list.

“Windsor is one of my favourite shows,” said the US rider.

“The atmosphere is magic and the spectators are especially knowledgeable and appreciative of horses. Now, with Rolex helping to make this a five-star event, it sits among the finest on the international circuit.”

Ireland’s Bertram Allen, London 2012 individual Olympic gold medallist Steve Guerdat from Switzerland and Canada’s Eric Lamaze are also entered.

They are joined by a host of other top riders, including Kevin Staut from France and six-time Olympian Rodrigo Pessoa of Brazil.

Royal Windsor Horse Show runs from 9-13 May, with the international showjumping starting on Thursday (10 May).

An estimated 55,000 spectators are expected over the five days.

“Royal Windsor Horse Show continues to grow year-on-year,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“We are making our mark as one of the best international shows in the world, and we are delighted to have Rolex on board for this journey.”

Course designer Bob Ellis said he looks forward “every year” to setting the course for the “world’s best”.

“This year will be a testing challenge for all who enter the famed Castle Arena,” he added.

