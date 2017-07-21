‘A very sad time’: popular show centre to close

Popular Cambridgeshire show centre Houghton Hall is to close.

The venue, which hosts affiliated and unaffiliated showjumping and dressage, will run its final events up until the end of next month (25 August).

A statement has been released on the Houghton Hall Facebook page announcing the news. It described the closure as a “difficult decision for the owner”.

“We are aware that numerous rumours have been circulating, but we had to inform our affiliated societies, private bookings and clients first,” said a spokesman for Houghton Hall.

“It has been a difficult decision for the owner and this is a very sad time for all of us at Houghton Hall and for you as our clients. We can only thank you for the loyalty you have shown us.

“We hope you have had many happy experiences and memories over the years you have visited us.

“There will be lots of thank you messages to make over the next few weeks, which we will do nearer closure.

“We will continue any shows up until 25 August and look forward to welcoming you at these shows, after which point the centre will be officially closed.”

Riders have expressed their sadness over the decision to close the venue.

