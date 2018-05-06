Runaway cob rescued from car inspection pit after police chase

A coloured cob found himself trapped in a car inspection pit after giving police the runaround.

Members of the public spotted the youngster running loose in Leatherhead, Surrey, on the morning of 19 April.

Police officers followed the pony along Orestan Lane, Effingham, and on to Calvert Road. The cob found his way into an industrial area, and fell into a car inspection pit.

Police called the fire service, and two engines from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service arrived at about 10.50am to help free the trapped pony.

A vet was also called to the scene to sedate the pony while he was rescued.

Using specialist equipment, he was lifted free from the pit by 1.15pm.

“White Watch, along with our colleagues from Painshill and Esher animal rescue attended a young horse who had fallen into an inspection pit,” said a spokesman from Leatherhead Fire Station.

“Working with a vet to sedate the horse, a successful rescue was carried out using a lifting harness.

“The horse was checked over by the vet and they reported no injuries. A good outcome for everyone involved.”

Continued below…

H&H believes the pony has been taken into the care of a local rescue centre.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the charity was not involved in the incident.

“We were called about it at the time but as police were dealing with the situation and a vet was called, our assistance wasn’t needed,” she told H&H.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday

This week’s edition features 75 years of Royal Windsor Horse Show magic, Oliver Townend’s eventing grand slam bid and debate over grass versus surfaces