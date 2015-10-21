Woman banned for two years after 32 horses put down

31 horses put down
rspcacase11A woman from Lancashire has been banned from keeping horses for two years after 32 horses in her care had to be put down.

Mary Louise Smith of Meadow Street, Great Harwood, was convicted of 28 offences under the Animal Welfare Act — 12 of causing unnecessary suffering and 16 of failing to meet the needs of horses and ponies.

rspcacasem3The case brought forward by the RSPCA involved 40 horses. They were removed from multiple locations in and around Great Harwood last year (31 March) and on several subsequent dates over a period of more than four months.

32 horses were put down, suffering from a variety of ailments.

Two horses were rehomed by the RSPCA, five were taken into the care of World Horse Welfare and one was taken on by the Blue Cross.

rspcacase9Many of the horses were underweight and some of them were emaciated. They also had respiratory infections, high worm burdens, diarrhoea, lice, rain scald, sunburn and overgrown feet as well as lameness.

Smith appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on 9 October for sentencing.

She was disqualified from owning horses and ponies for two years, given a community order for 14 weeks, including a curfew between 9pm and 6am, and ordered to pay costs of £6,588.92.

rspcacase6She was found not guilty of 21 further offences.

“This was a large and challenging case involving a huge number of animals removed from several locations over several months,” said RSPCA chief inspector Beth Clements.

“Many of the horses were in poor body condition and in some cases emaciated. Lots of them were only yearlings and were very poorly indeed.

“Owners and those responsible for animals must ensure they meet their needs, including providing veterinary care for them if they need it, sadly that did not happen in this case and these animals suffered as a result.”

  • Susan Hedges

    Why didn’t anyone notice earlier?

  • Penny Stillman

    It really is time the Government investigated what is going on with Animal Welfare prosecutions, some poor people are prosecuted after their properties are repossessed, and they are constantly reported to animal welfare, by a well known banks representative to get the animals seized, and then get vacant possession to sell the property, yet it is only the animals that were already sick and being treated by vets, that these people are prosecuted for. NOT ALL PROSECUTIONS ARE WHAT THEY SEEM. And some vets are happy to lie to the courts. It is past time this was sorted

  • maggie banks

    these horses belong to travellers and are part of a herd of hundreds ,this woman was left in charge of them after her husband who owned them was sent to prison and was away for more than five years, other people also dumped unwanted animals on their land, i am in no way condoning what has happened to these poor animals , but the r s p c a , are only interested in prosecution and as you can see from the photos animals have to get into this state before action is taken , there is a lot more to this case than gets reported , why do you think she was only given a two year ban ?? they didn’t belong to her to start with

  • Belinda Jacques

    Two Years!!!! Unbelievable. She should, NEVER, EVER BE allowed anywhere near a horse or any other animal again

  • Betsy McGrath

    I am in New York City. I get H&H on line and am constantly appalled at these stories. Of all the places in the world where people love horses, I think of England as #1. Don’t you have a PETA or an Animal Legal Defense Fund-type organization that can raise public awareness and prevail on law-making bodies to punish abusers? Utilize the power of social media to shame judges? Animal cruelty is now a Class A felony here in all 50 states.

  • chinatessstorm

    im sorry but this woman she never be able to own any animal ever again, what was the judge thinking of

  • yoyo

    You are all right. The RSPCA are too slow an d toothless to respond in some cases. Judges also have so much to answer for in their wishy washy punishments. I think we as a public need more info on these cases and maybe our resolve to support the RSPCA would be incouriged if we had more details. To say a youngster was pts

    because it was lame, thin, had rains scald is not enough to explain the pts of so many ponies. If we were told ALL had severe red worm or broken legs it would be easier to stomach. Im sure lm not alone in rescuing a skinny old or young pony in need. But if only 1 of those ponies was not fatal….why wasn’t it saved? More info please RSPCA to get us on board more.

  • Kim Waterhouse

    This sentence is pathetic. She should have to pay every penny of the RSPCA’s costs involved with the rescue and have a lifetime ban on owning any animal. At this rate it is not worth the RSPCA prosecuting anyone as it is a waste of time and money. They should spend the money instead on explaining to the public how they legally cannot do anything unless an animal is more or less dead because if they act any earlier the legal system in this country does not back them up. That is is the reality of the situation. The law and its enforcement needs changing immediately. It should not be up to a charity to enforce the law.

  • yoyo

    Yes. You a

  • sarah parry

    Sorry, if you read my comment again, I asked where the punishment was, suggesting there was no punishment, which is criticising the judge. Then I asked how others would be deterred, again criticising the judge as they have not given a punishment that would ward of potential offenders, and why not sooner, because horses don’t deteriorate like this overnight. They were aware of her and the animals condition. I do not know how much money they have, if they didn’t waste money and focus on cases like this, and by educating and helping rather than stepping in last minute because, I can only imagine they would struggle to rehouse all these horses at once it would lead to better work for all involved, them as a charity and our ‘justice’ system. We actually agree, they should not police owners, firmer sentences are needed, but also education and closer monitoring….. 🙁

  • Karen Russell

    Because they are a charity and should not be there to police animal owners. Let’s remember animal cruelty is a criminal offence. How much money and resources do you think they have? You should criticise the judge in this case as the sentence is no deterrent at all.

  • sarah parry

    WHERE is the punishment? HOW are others being deterred from doing this, and WHY are the RSPCA not stepping in sooner, offering advice, rest bite for owners, fostering off horses if there are underlying issues with the owners.

  • Pauline Smith

    This is what the RSPCA should be doing and that is getting the government to make it life ban for anyone convicted of cruelty to any animal

  • Katharine Waddington

    What was this f..king judge doing?? Only 2 years for this abuse she should be strung up!!