‘She touched so many hearts’: inspirational rider dies aged 15

An inspirational rider and dedicated charity fundraiser has died five years after being diagnosed with cancer.

15-year-old Rosie Abbott passed away peacefully at home on Friday (27 January).

The Coventry-based teenager was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in 2012 and since then has undergone numerous operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Rosie raised more than £20,000 for various charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, The Little Princess Trust, Make a Wish and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

She continued riding until the end of last year and despite her worsening health was able to visit her horses Jackson and Skittles at the stables in January.

The sad news was announced on the Raise for Rosie Facebook page by her family.

“Our beautiful, inspirational and courageous baby girl Rosie fell asleep forever today, aged just 15,” they said.

“Rosie’s light in our lives is out, Rosie’s voice from our ears is stilled, Rosie’s beautiful smile is gone, a void which never can be filled.

“Rest in peace baby girl, so much love forever and ever and ever Mummy, Daddy, Sam, Megan and Ellis, Jackson, Skittles, Diesel and Dotty X”

Last November, Rosie was named as a Radio 1 teen hero and collected the honour at the Teen Awards at Wembley Arena.

Article continues below...

She was nominated by riders at her yard, Hollyfast Meadows Central Equestrian, for her courage and fundraising efforts.

Rosie was also named child of courage at the Pride of Coventry and Warwickshire Awards in March.

“Rosie was an inspiration to us all and will be dearly missed by everyone,” Rosie’s riding instructor, Sally Baker told H&H.

“She touched so many people hearts and has made a difference to so many people’s lives that she will never be forgotten.

“’Live, love, laugh’ was Rosie’s motto and we should all take a leaf from her book.”

#RideForRosie

Tributes for Rosie have flooded social media from Rosie’s friends, family and supporters.

A hashtag has been started (#RideForRosie) encouraging riders to share pictures of themselves and their horses.

The photographs will be used to create a mosaic photograph of Rosie for her family.

A poem in memory of Rosie has also been posted on her Facebook page.

Article continues below...

Rosie May Abbott,

Everyone’s inspiration.

Taken far too soon,

Our lives will never be the same.

The greatest gift you all can give,

To always speak her name.

We need to hear her stories,

And her tales of time gone past,

We need for you to understand,

Rosie’s memories must always last.

We cannot make more memories,

Since Rosie’s no longer here,

When you speak of our beautiful Rosie,

It’s music to our ears.

Please, never be afraid of remembering Rosie.