Exciting new eventing series for retrained racehorses

Exciting new eventing opportunities will be offered for ex-racehorses in 2017.

This year Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) will introduce new British Eventing (BE) and unaffiliated series, as well as a new venue for its BE grassroots championship.

The BE foundation points series is open to any former racehorse registered with RoR, including unraced, GB-raced and foreign-raced horses.

In order to take part, combinations will need to be BE members and riders need to download and return a registration form from the RoR website.

RoR will calculate the points accumulated at the end of the season from the BE website.

The RoR unaffiliated event series, also new for 2017, will be run at BE-accredited venues that hold unaffiliated horse trials with sections at 80 and 90cm.

The series is also open to any former racehorse registered with RoR, including unraced, GB-raced and foreign-raced horses.

Riders will receive points on their results at the unaffiliated events towards their overall score.

RoR will trial this series in 2017 around the South East region with a view to expand in the future.

Meanwhile, the final for the BE90 and BE100 of the RoR grassroots eventing championships will now be held at Brightling International Horse Trials (1-2 July).

The competition is open to all former British-raced horses that are registered with RoR and BE.

There will also be prizes on offer to the highest placed RoR registered horse in the novice, one-star and two-star sections of the event.

“RoR is very proud to be associated with such a well-respected event,” said an RoR spokesman.