New venue and extra €1 million bonus for showjumping grand slam

A new venue has joined the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping — and an additional €1 million bonus is also up for grabs.

Indoor Brabant, at ‘s-Hertogenbosh in The Netherlands, will be the fourth location in the 2018 series.

It joins CHIO Aachen in Germany, CSIO Spruce Meadows Masters in Canada and CHI Geneva in Switzerland.

“Rolex has already done so much for our sport and our long-term partnership with the brand is a privilege on its own,” said president of Indoor Brabant and dressage star Anky van Grunsven.

“However, to now become part of the Rolex Grand Slam, announced in the 50th anniversary year of Indoor Brabant, is a very special gift for us, the show organisers.”

Regardless of the calendar year, the grand slam cycle begins for each rider with his or her first victory in the series.

Scott Brash (pictured, top) is so far the only rider to have won the title, which he took in 2015. Anyone who replicated his achievement will receive the same €1 million bonus, on top of the individual prize money for each show. A new additional €1 million bonus has also been added for any rider who manages to win a fourth major in succession.

Other prizes include a bonus of €500,000 for any rider who wins two successive grands prix of the grand slam series in any order. Additionally, a rider who wins two grands prix within a period of four successive majors will receive a bonus of €250,000.

Article continues below...

The current “live” contender for the grand slam title is Brazil’s Pedro Veniss, who was victorious at Geneva in December and will travel to Aachen in July for the next leg of the series.

Related articles…

Related articles:

“What has always united all the majors is the passion for the sport, the love for horses and a long tradition of the highest standard,” said Linda Southern-Heathcott, president of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping’s steering committee.

“Therefore, Indoor Brabant is a perfect addition to the Rolex Grand Slam. It offers an outstanding infrastructure, has had a long history and attracts the best riders in the world every year.”

Dutch showjumper and reigning World and European champion Jeroen Dubbledam welcomed the news.

Article continues below...

““The two best outdoor and the two best indoor shows in the world are now combined with each other, and will allow the riders to prepare our horses strategically for the Rolex Grand Slam campaign,” he said.