Ride for glory at the first Horse & Hound Championships

Your chance to compete in the atmosphere of an international event, and appear in H&H, is on offer this summer thanks to Horse & Hound and Keysoe.

The College EC is hosting the first annual Horse & Hound Championships, an unaffiliated CCI-format three-day event, on 27-29 May.

Classes will run at 70, 80, 90 and 100cm and the event will be extensively reported, both in the magazine and at horseandhound.co.uk, with “amazing” prizes also on offer.

And as well as the equestrian action, there will be plenty of entertainment on offer, including a drinks reception on the Friday and a hog roast and live music on the Saturday.

H&H editor Pippa Roome said: “The H&H Grassroots Eventing Championships offers a wonderful opportunity for riders to experience the competition and atmosphere of a three-day event.

“I have such great memories of riding at three-day events — getting to know other competitors stabled and parked next door, the challenge of building up to a big event and the challenge of seeing it through.

“This championship will let those competing at the grassroots of the sport enjoy all that and feel like they are at their own mini Badminton.”

Entries open, via Equo Events, on 1 April and close on 6 May.

Keysoe owner Simon Bates said the venue has experience of running international showjumping and dressage so he hopes the same atmosphere will be provided.

“For people looking to go on to one- or two-star competition, it’s a gentle step into it,” he said. “It’ll be a good experience of a three-day event, and hopefully a three-day party too.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be a really good event.”