Gymnastics chief to lead the Pony Club

A new Pony Club chief executive has been appointed more than a year after Pip Kirkby stepped down from the position.

Rhian Gibson will take up the role in September.

She has spent the last five years as chief executive of Welsh Gymnastics. During her time there she increased membership from 7,600 to more than 25,000 and the number of clubs grew from 76 to 99.

Ms Gibson, who has ridden since the age of five, said she is “delighted” to be joining the Pony Club.

“I believe that my experience in successfully running Welsh Gymnastics — a volunteer-based organisation — growing its membership and profile, along with my passion for all things equestrian will provide me with a great foundation to lead the Pony Club,” she said.

“I am looking forward to working with all Pony Club volunteers, staff and board to grow and develop this fantastic organisation.”

Before joining Welsh Gymnastics, she held senior positions in the media industry, including with BBC Wales and was director of commissioning for S4C.

“The trustees and I are delighted that Rhian has accepted our offer to take up the position of chief executive of the Pony Club,” said Pony Club chairman Mary Tuckett.

“On behalf of the members, volunteers and staff, we very much look forward to welcoming her to our organisation that offers the best youth equestrian training and experiences for children and young people.”

