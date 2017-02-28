‘The most special day of my life’: rescue pony plays leading role in fairytale wedding

A rescue pony shared a fairytale moment with a happy couple when he took them on their first journey as husband and wife on their wedding day.

Ciscoe was rescued by the RSPCA in 2007 after he was found emaciated and neglected in a field in Enfield.

He was rehabilitated at the charity’s Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar before being rehomed by Paula Hopkins and her daughter Demi.

The skewbald gelding was backed by Demi and enjoys hacking, competing and sponsored rides. The pair then decided to see whether he would take to driving, and broke him to harness.

Bride JJ Coughtrey started riding the pony several years ago as a favour to the family to help keep him exercised. The pony returned the compliment last summer, pulling JJ to the aisle at Hatfield Hall in Hertfordshire.

He then gave the bride and her new husband, Ashley, their first trip together as a married couple around the grounds.

“It was so special to have Ciscoe there on the most special day of my life,” said JJ. “He was such a star, so well behaved. He is so stunning, you would never know he had such a rough start in life.”

Paula said Ciscoe has “always been a golden boy”.

“He does everything, he has completely chilled out, and he’s perfect for children,” she added.

“He will also really go when you ask him too, he has just an excellent all-round pony. He definitely knows if he has a novice on his back, and never puts a foot wrong.

“Even when Demi outgrew riding him, we knew we couldn’t ever let him go to anyone else, so we have a young girl come to ride him now too, and he’s taking her to all sort of competitions.

“His shaky start has not affected him one bit. I hope we have given him the life he truly deserves, he has done such a lot.

“From meeting the world famous horse whisperer, Monty Roberts, to driving us down to our village pub at weekends, Ciscoe’s done it all.”