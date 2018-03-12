Rehoming hopes for one-eyed pony found ‘hours from death’

A pony who was “hours from death” has been making good progress since his rescue.

Three-year-old colt Valentino (Tino) was found abandoned in Leeds on 11 February.

The coloured youngster had collapsed next to a footpath and was taken in by Hope Pastures rescue centre.

“Our hearts broke at the sight we were met with, a young male pony who was extremely underweight and weak and with eyes so badly ulcerated and infected that he was virtually blind, ” said Hope Pastures trustee Kim Pengelly.

Tino was checked by a vet and ulcers and chronic infection were diagnosed around his eyes. He was put on a course of antibiotics, painkillers and eye drops.

After a brief stay at the sanctuary to recuperate his strength, he was taken to Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton for further treatment.

His right eye had to be removed and he was treated for his large worm burden.

Tino made good progress and returned to the sanctuary on 4 March.

“We’re overjoyed with his return and how well he looks — brighter, lovely and clean and with a sparkle about him which was lost before,” said a Hope Pastures spokesman.

“He’s looking very settled and relaxed. The operation to remove his eye was successful and he’s healing up so well, the amazing vets at Rainbow Equine Hospital are really happy with his progress.



“He still has a long way to go with recovery from his worm damage. He’ll have weekly blood tests to check his protein levels and we are very hopeful he will continue to improve.”

The sanctuary hopes Tino will eventually be able to be rehomed to a loving family.

