Redwings releases 250 ‘horses’ in memory of Spindles Farm

Redwings is sending 250 special horses out into the world to help support survivors of the Spindles Farm crisis.

The charity is releasing the knitted and crocheted equines in aid of its Amersham10 fund.

Redwings helped to rescue almost 100 horses, ponies and donkeys from the farm in 2008.

Staff from the RSPCA, Blue Cross, Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare also took part in the operation.

The case was the first high-profile use of powers under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to remove the other equines from the farm.

Redwings’ centres became home to 60 of the equines rescued from the horrific conditions, as well as six foals born to rescued mares.

The charity still has 58 of those equines living in its care today.

“To support our work we asked for nifty knitters and crafty crocheters to dig out their knitting needles and get creative for Redwings,” Redwings’ gifts in kind manager Anne Galloway told H&H.

“We received over 250 wonderful knitted horses and donkeys in all shapes and sizes, and we are now selling them via our ebay shop to help support our #Amersham10 fund.

“By buying these adorable knitted creations, you’ll be helping us to care for our survivors at the sanctuary for the next 10 years.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The knitted ponies are part of a series of initiatives by the charity to remember the equines who lost their lives and celebrate the survivors.

The charity is still accepting knitted and crocheted creations to sell in aid of the Amersham10 fund, which will be spent on caring for equine survivors of the crisis for the next decade.

Redwings’ chief executive Lynn Cutress said the case has left a mark on the public’s memory.

“Never before had people’s eyes been so opened to the suffering of equines in this country,” said Ms Cutress.

“The use of the new powers under the Animal Welfare Act was a real ground-breaking moment for the animal welfare community and has gone on to revolutionise how we save horses in need ever since.”

Visit: https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/redwingshs

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday