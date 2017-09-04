‘Baby boom’ of foals ‘doing well’ at equine sanctuary

An equine welfare charity is hailing 2017 as a “baby boom” after welcoming a bumper arrival of foals.
Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s team helped deliver six foals this summer from rescued mares.
Three ponies who were found struggling to survive on Bodmin Moor in September have given birth.
The youngsters have been named Peaches, Sophie and Roald in honour of author Roald Dahl, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year.
Max and Big Star were born at the sanctuary after their mothers were rescued from tough conditions on Llagynidr Common in Wales in 2016.
They were named after Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock and Nick Skelton’s super stallion.
The newest addition to the Redwings herd is Chad, who was born to one of a group of six ponies rescued in January.
His mother, Brook, was found near Ipswich, with a heavy worm burden and overgrown feet.
“Over the last 12 months, we’ve rescued several large groups of ponies from terrible conditions and, inevitably, discovered many of the mares to be in foal when they arrived at the sanctuary,” said the charity’s chief executive Lynn Cutress.
“We’re always so proud to be able to give these horses the chance to bring their babies into the world in a safe loving environment.
“However, due to the neglect their mothers endured, foals born at the sanctuary sometimes require extra help from our vets, and this summer was no exception with Max needing a plasma transfusion and Chad extensive treatment for an infection. Happily, they’re all doing well now.”
The charity also took in donkey Matilda and her foal Amos, who was 10 days old at the time, after their previous owner started to struggle to look after them.
He has now grown into a “handsome and friendly donkey”.
“We promise a safe home for life to all foals who are born at Redwings or are taken into our care, like Amos,” added Ms Cutress.
