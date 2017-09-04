‘Baby boom’ of foals ‘doing well’ at equine sanctuary

An equine welfare charity is hailing 2017 as a “baby boom” after welcoming a bumper arrival of foals.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s team helped deliver six foals this summer from rescued mares.

Three ponies who were found struggling to survive on Bodmin Moor in September have given birth.

The youngsters have been named Peaches, Sophie and Roald in honour of author Roald Dahl, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year.

Max and Big Star were born at the sanctuary after their mothers were rescued from tough conditions on Llagynidr Common in Wales in 2016.

They were named after Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock and Nick Skelton’s super stallion.

The newest addition to the Redwings herd is Chad, who was born to one of a group of six ponies rescued in January.

His mother, Brook, was found near Ipswich, with a heavy worm burden and overgrown feet.

