‘A frightened horse is a dangerous horse’: fireworks reminder for public and owners

A reminder of the dangers fireworks pose to animals has been given by a charity which lost two horses in one night.

As autumn arrives, Redwings Horse Sanctuary is urging the public to let horse owners know in advance if they are planning to let off fireworks.

“During my 12 years at Redwings, I have never had to put two ponies to sleep in one evening in the same field as a result of an emergency situation,” said Redwings’ vet Dawn Trayhorn.

“It was a devastating experience.”

In November 2016, two horses living in the same field at Redwings’ Piggots Farm had to be put down following a firework display.

Sprite, a 12.2hh Welsh pony, was found suffering from colic.

“As a result of loud fireworks being let off nearby, it is possible that Sprite’s colic was brought on by the stress of him and his group charging around the field in terror,” said Dawn.

“Heartbreakingly, despite treatment and our best efforts, and those of his field mates who were pawing at Sprite to encourage him to get up, he was unable to stand so our only choice was to put him to sleep”.

During early morning checks, staff at the sanctuary found 25-year-old Percy was severely lame and could not put any weight on his off fore.

“Percy’s injury may have been caused while he was running around the field at high speed,” said Dawn.

“He may have either had a fall or simply damaged his leg while charging about, or possibly been kicked by another pony in their distress. And again, like his fieldmate, Percy’s injuries were to such an extent and he was in so much pain, there was no choice other than to put him to sleep.”

