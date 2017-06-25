Rare foal heralds birth of new stud

The arrival of a rare Suffolk horse foal has heralded the birth of a new stud.

Filly Kelsale May, who was bred in Suffolk by Jackey and Trevor Phillips, is the first to carry her prefix.

The breed is listed as critical by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, with around 300 examples remaining in the UK. May is one of just 22 Suffolk foals born this year.

The filly is by the stallion Besthorpe Achilles, who stands at the Suffolk Punch Trust, out of Jackey’s mare Daisy, whom she has owned since a foal.

The couple also own another mare, Colony Zeta, who they will be breeding from this year.

“Our plan is to retain May and when she’s old enough we’ll breed from her also, so we will have a small stud of three mares,” Jackey said. “As they’re a rare breed, I’d feel guilty for having potential broodmares I didn’t use.”

Jackey said she first fell in love with the heavy draught breed when she attended the Suffolk show with her father as a child.

“I was enthralled by them, they are the most beautiful horses and once they get in your blood, they stay there,” she added.

She later became involved with Suffolks, showing for Michael Tollemache, but then stopped working with horses to set up a jeweller’s shop.

“I’m hoping I can get out and show them again if time permits,” she said.

Always chestnut in colour — though traditionally spelled as “chesnut” by the breed society — Suffolks were first recorded in the UK as early as 1586.

Bred for farm work, the stocky, muscular horses are ideal for Suffolk clay, having shorter legs and less feather than Britain’s other familiar draught breeds the Shire and Clydesdale.

“The traditional saying is that they have the face of an angel, a body like a barrel of best bitter and a backside like a farmer’s daughter!” Jackey added.