From rags to riches: could you provide a home for Prince?

A rescued horse with show ring potential is looking for a five-star home after recovering from a “horrific” leg injury.

The black Arab-type 15.1hh gelding was found running loose in December last year. It is believed he injured his leg jumping a barbed wire fence.

He was taken in by the RSPCA, whose staff named him Prince, and given treatment for his serious wound at the charity’s Lockwood centre.

Initially Prince was unsure of people, particularly the vet, but his confidence has grown following rehabilitation and he is now looking for a new home.

“It’s taken several months for us to find the sparkle deep down in Prince because of his terrible start in life, but with gentle care and patience we couldn’t be more proud of this stunning young man,” said Vix Ford, centre manager at RSPCA Lockwood.

“Although his leg has healed remarkably well, it has taken a long time to build Prince’s trust and confidence. We are now looking for a five-star home for this very special horse.

Continued below…