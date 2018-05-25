Sky lanterns banned from Radio One’s Biggest Weekend

Revellers have been banned from bringing sky lanterns or balloons to a major festival.

The RSPCA has welcomed the news that BBC Radio One has included lanterns and balloons on its list of prohibited items for its “Biggest Weekend” in Swansea (26-27 May).

Numerous horses, and other animals, have been injured or killed by balloons and lanterns in recent years.

Parts can be eaten by animals, or cause entanglement or entrapment, which can lead to injury, stress or even death.

RSPCA wildlife expert Llewelyn Lowen said the preventative action by BBC Radio One is “really positive news”.

“It was a cause for celebration recently when Wales’ council land became a no-fly zone for dangerous sky lanterns — so it’s great news to see Radio One reminding attendees of the Biggest Weekend not to bring them along,” he said.

“It’s such a big event for the city of Swansea; so it’s a great way to again highlight to the public as to the dangers of sky lanterns.

“These devices can have deadly consequences and a devastating impact for pets, farm and — perhaps most pertinently — wild animals.

“Releasing helium balloons, or deflated balloon litter, also poses a risk to animals, so it’s welcome also that Radio One are urging Biggest Weekend goers not to bring these along either.”

The RSPCA lobbied for local authorities to ban the release of sky lanterns on council-owned land in Wales.

In February, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council became the 22nd and final Welsh local authority to ban the release of lanterns on its land.

The RSPCA is now campaigning for the Welsh government to introduce a countrywide ban on releasing the objects on private land.

